Advertisement

Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River

The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.

The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, reported him missing on Tuesday after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the Trastevere neighborhood, famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students.

The family had published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the smiling young man after voting in the November 2022 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Mott nursing home closing its doors in less than 60 days

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Tours at State Capitol set to resume
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies