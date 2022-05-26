A 71-year old man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Sterling.

Advertisement

By Jennifer Makelky
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 71-year old man is dead after a motorcycle crash around 8:30 Wednesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 10 about 1.5 miles west of Sterling when he lost control and crashed. The crash is under investigation and the name of the man will be released later today.

