Advertisement

Trinity Health Foundation reaches fundraising goal for new ambulance

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Community Ambulance will be adding a new vehicle to its fleet early this June.

Last year Trinity Health Foundation started to fundraise to offset the $140,000 cost of the new vehicle.

They said they were able to meet their fundraising goals earlier this month.

They said they hope this new ambulance will improve healthcare and the quality of life within the region.

“You can imagine 40 to 50 calls with four rigs, six rigs that’s an average of ten calls twelve calls per rig you know that’s a lot to ask on a person in just one shift,” said Jeffrey Fosburg, paramedic with Trinity.

The estimate is that EMS receives around 30 calls per day, which translates to roughly 11,000 calls per year.

This is the second year in a row the foundation raised enough money to purchase another ambulance.

“We understand that this is a need the community has and so even during difficult times, everybody steps up and does what they can and is just proud,” said Dusty Zimmerman.

Ambulance service runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week saving lives as quickly and efficiently as they can.

Trinity Ambulance will also be retiring its 1995 ambulance later this year and plan to bring in state-of-the-art life-saving equipment with the new ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas School Shooting
Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting
Alexander Stump-Milam
Trial canceled due to change of plea for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter

Latest News

Bismarck High School AVID students finish school year on a good note, spread kindness
Fatal Morton County crash
Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide
$100 Million loan approved for Project Tundra
10PM Sportscast 5/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/24/2022