Trinity Health Foundation reaches fundraising goal for new ambulance

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Community Ambulance will be adding a new vehicle to its fleet early this June.

Last year Trinity Health Foundation started to fundraise to offset the $140,000 cost of the new vehicle.

They said they were able to meet their fundraising goals earlier this month.

They said they hope this new ambulance will improve healthcare and the quality of life within the region.

“You can imagine 40 to 50 calls with four rigs, six rigs that’s an average of ten calls twelve calls per rig you know that’s a lot to ask on a person in just one shift,” said Jeffrey Fosburg, paramedic with Trinity.

The estimate is that EMS receives around 30 calls per day, which translates to roughly 11,000 calls per year.

This is the second year in a row the foundation raised enough money to purchase another ambulance.

“We understand that this is a need the community has and so even during difficult times, everybody steps up and does what they can and is just proud,” said Dusty Zimmerman.

Ambulance service runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week saving lives as quickly and efficiently as they can.

Trinity Ambulance will also be retiring its 1995 ambulance later this year and plan to bring in state-of-the-art life-saving equipment with the new ambulance.

