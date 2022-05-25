Trial canceled due to change of plea for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter has been canceled by a district court judge due to a change of plea.

Prosecutors say Alexander Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors who were babysitting his child in March 2021. A witness told law enforcement they later walked in on Stump-Milam raping an unconscious person in a bedroom.

Stump-Milam was scheduled to stand trial Monday for felony gross sexual imposition, but he is now amending his plea.

Judge Bruce Romanick has ordered a presentence investigation. A change of plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 29.

