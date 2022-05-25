Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota

UVALDE, Texas – A Texas state senator said Tuesday that Salvador Ramos, the shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was born in North Dakota.

“The young man was 18 years old, as suggested earlier, born in North Dakota, went to high school here in Uvalde,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

Your News Leader is working on independently confirming this, and will update as we learn more.

