Sports Spotlight: Reece Vorachek

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Reece Vorachek was younger, she was part of the Olympic Development Program. Now she’s a senior at BHS and Vorachek is one of the best athletes on the pitch night in and night out.

Soccer was one of the many sports that Bismarck High’s Reece Vorachek tried out when she was a kid, but it was one that had a lasting impact from the very beginning.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was five years old, and ever since then I’ve just loved it. It was just natural, it came natural to me, and my parents saw that, so they just put me in it. A bunch of programs, a bunch of practices, and I just naturally grew to like it as well,” said Reece Voracheck, BHS senior.

BHS Girls Soccer Head Coach Michelle Brown said: “First year as a freshman she only had a couple goals, but we also had a lot of older personnel behind her too, but she still contributed a lot of points that way. Junior and senior year she took off. She was our number one goal scorer, and number one assister. Points leader for our teams and has shown that throughout the whole state.”

Through 13 games this spring, Vorachek leads the west with 20 points. Her ability starts with confidence against her opponents.

Vorachek said, “You gotta be confident on the field. Those players on the field know who you are, they know what you can do, so you just have to be confident in the ability to beat them.”

And that confidence has stuck with Reece through all four years of varsity experience.

“It’s great to see young players come through, and keep going all the way through, because sometimes they get burnt out. So being able to go all four years in high school ad continue on to college is awesome,” said Brown.

College soccer is next for Vorachek, and it was an opportunity that arose while competing in the state tournament last season.

“So last year we made it to state which was in Grand Forks, and Chris, the coach at UND saw me play, and he liked how I played. He reached out to Michelle for me to come to one of his camps, and there he asked me to be part of his program,” said Vorachek.

Her next steps in soccer are as a Fighting Hawk, but Vorachek won’t soon forget her experiences as a Demon.

Vorachek said: “Being part of the Bismarck Demons program has meant so much to me. It’s brought me so many opportunities. The chance to pay with some of my best friends that I’ve been playing with since I started playing soccer. It’s great, and it’s been great to play at a competitive level and do well with these girls.”

Reece and the Demons earned an automatic bid to state after finishing second in the regular season and take part in the WDA tournament this week.

