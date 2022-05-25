Advertisement

Semi-truck driver involved in fatal Morton County crash charged with negligent homicide

Fatal Morton County crash
Fatal Morton County crash(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A semi-truck driver involved in a fatal crash in Morton County now faces a negligent homicide charge.

Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire, of Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I94 when he lost control, crossed the median and struck another car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.

Walden and his wife and passenger, Antonia Walden, were injured in the crash. Scott Walden, who was born and raised in North Dakota, died one week later from his injuries leaving behind six children and two grandchildren.

Investigators reviewed dash camera video from Shire’s company and say he had been having a heated discussion with his passenger at the time of the crash. They say Shire drove without due caution in icy conditions.

Shire is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

