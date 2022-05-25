Advertisement

Minotauros begin offseason with blockbuster trade, send away team captain

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros opened the offseason with a blockbuster trade, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after the NAHL trade window opened, the Minot Minotauros exchanged team captain Cole Mickel for Hunter Longhi.

Longhi played for the Minnesota Magicians in the 2021-2022 season and led the team in scoring with 26 goals and 36 assists.

Mickel joined the Minotauros in 2020 and played 99 games for the team.

Both are 2002 birth year players and will play in his final year of NAHL eligibility next season.

