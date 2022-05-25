A look at the candidates for Bismarck Mayor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Steve Bakken is a consultant and broadcaster who has served as the mayor of Bismarck for the past four years and is seeking re-election.

Mike Schmitz is a certified public accountant who is challenging him for that office. Your News Leader sat down with both of them this week to discuss their priorities.

Mike Schmitz thinks city government should be more transparent.

“I think we’ve seen too many shocks from a rate increase in water and two tax increases in the last three years with no one knowing why or how they were coming or when they were coming necessarily,” said Schmitz.

As for rate increases, Steve Bakken stands by his record.

“The city hadn’t raised rates in 14 years and so there was a precedent of kicking the can down the road, when it comes to infrastructure needs. We fixed it in two years, and swallowed hard and did it. And now, the city’s in a position where they can just survive off of valuations,” said Bakken.

Bakken touts his long-term vision for the city.

“We’re at a point right now of unprecedented growth, and we need to have that big plan, that big picture, for this community, not for today or tomorrow, but 20, 30, 40 years down the road,” said Bakken.

Schmitz has a different approach.

“We need to be wise in our growth. To say that we can have a plan of what we’re going to look like 20 years from now, I think that’s hard. But in three to four or five years, we need to be laying those plans out today,” said Schmitz.

Bakken expressed the need to develop property on the Missouri River.

“If we have that fully developed waterfront and the amenities for an entire family to enjoy the water on the Missouri River, then that’s going to play into a decision on where am I locating my family,” said Bakken.

But Schmitz says that’s not a good plan for Bismarck’s future.

“We’re not going to be able to develop and raise a whole bunch of revenue by fostering (growth on the waterfront). There’s no place to develop the river within the city boundaries, unless we’re going to give up a park or two, like Sertoma or Pioneer, and I don’t think that’s what we want to do,” said Schmitz.

According to campaign disclosure documents, Steve Bakken and Mike Schmitz have both received almost $15,000 for their campaigns. The election is on June 14.

The person elected will serve a four-year term, which begins at the end of June.

