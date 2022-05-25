Advertisement

Justin Lauf hired as North Minot Sentinels girls basketball coach

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Justin Lauf will coach the Minot North Sentinels girls basketball team, the Minot Public School Activities Department announced Wednesday.

Lauf coached the South Prairie-Max girls basketball team to a 10-12 record in the 2021-2022 season.

In addition, Lauf will coach math at Erik Ramstad Middle School, the statement said.

Lauf also coaches the North Dakota Attack 15U Blue girls basketball team during the summer season.

The Sentinels’ first season will begin in 2024 when Minot North High School opens to students.

