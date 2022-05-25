Business leaders discuss impact of ports of entry hours

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Since the start of the pandemic, 10 of North Dakota’s 18 land crossing ports of entry have been working under reduced hours.

Currently, there are talks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make the shortened hours permanent, which could have major impacts throughout the state.

For cities like Bottineau, Canadian tourism plays a vital role in the town’s commerce.

“Prior to COVID, our numbers were really high. Canadians spent a lot of time down here. We enjoyed them; they came through. They ate at our restaurants. They shopped in our downtown,” said Kelly Beaver, the executive director with the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce.

After the pandemic hit, the borders were very restricted, limiting travel between the U.S. and Canada. Now with the pandemic over, restrictions have loosened, however several of North Dakota’s Ports of Entry are operating under reduced hours.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Your News Leader in a statement, “Reducing hours of operation at the ports of entry with little or no traffic, while maintaining staffing levels, enables CPB to provide additional staffing during peak hours to better serve the public and protect our country.”

The limited hours mean less time for travelers and less money for towns.

“If they come down on a Friday after work and want to come back on Sunday, they need to leave Minot oftentimes by 3:00 p.m. and historically used to staying later than 3:00 p.m. and being able to cross the border, but now with the restrictions in place, behaviors are having to shift,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, the executive director with Visit Minot.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, said he has been working with border protection and homeland security agencies to return to normal operations. “We need those hours extended in North Dakota, whether it’s business, or travel, for our farmers or tourism,” said Hoeven.

U.S. Customs said they are not looking to change the hours at this time, which may cause some travelers to rethink summer plans.

Bottineau business owner Faith Bartsch said with the Dunseith Port of Entry being 24 hours, that may give Canadians more options to stay longer in North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.