Bismarck High School AVID students finish school year on a good note, spread kindness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all been overwhelmed by the news of Thursday’s school shooting in Texas.

It’s easy to become disheartened and at times like this, it might be hard to see the good in the world.

But there is good news.

This is the story of a few Bismarck High School kids whose efforts to spread kindness are especially worth noting as the world mourns the victims of that school shooting.

Olivia Koch is doing something pretty noteworthy on this day, the last day of her sophomore year. She and her AVID classmates are putting sticky notes on every car in the parking lot at Bismarck High School.

These are kindness notes. They include messages such as, “Smile it looks good on you,” and “Take the risk or lose the chance.” Each one written to make someone smile.

“It’s something so simple that can really impact someone’s life,” said Koch.

And so, one sticky note at a time, they’re making an impact.

“It shows people there’s still kindness out there and that you can be kind to everyone,” said Koch.

“It’s nice to put a smile on someone’s face,” added AVID sophomore Karli McCormick.

“I think it really impacts others to spread kindness,” Koch said.

An impact they hope spreads far beyond their school parking lot.

The students say they were inspired to leave these notes by their late teacher Jody Olheiser. She passed away in November, but they say they know she’s watching them and is proud of them for continuing her mission of spreading kindness.

