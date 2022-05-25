Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck Police Dept. team up for Take Back Event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department partnered to hold a drug “Take Back Event” at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

The event was held in an effort to decrease the number of prescription drugs just sitting on shelves, which makes them easy targets for theft or accidental consumption. The opioid epidemic in North Dakota isn’t slowing down and law enforcement is hoping this program helps reduce the problem.

“So, if you have unused pain medication it’s really important that you dispose of those properly. Because that is one area or avenue, we’ve found that people are accessing them from people’s medicine cabinets,” said Susan Kahler, substance abuse prevention coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Authorities say throwing pills in the trash or flushing them down toilets isn’t safe, instead you can use special bags specifically designed for drug disposal.

“So at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health we’re able to provide the Deterra bag, and what it is, is a system to dispose of unused medications. So, if you don’t take them to a site, you can take your pills put them in the packet, put the water in, seal it up and throw it into the garbage and it will completely dissolve,” said Kahler.

The Take Back program launched in 2009 and has grown to offer two free programs for people to dispose of unwanted medications. Their goal is to prevent drug diversion, and misuse in addition to protecting the environment.

They say accessibility is a key risk factor for abuse and addition of prescription opioid medication, and events like this can help keep them out of the wrong hands.

At Take Back Events they accept pills, inhalers, pain relief medication, antidepressants, and sleep aids, they cannot accept syringes or cancer medications. They encourage you to contact your pharmacy or the police if you are in need of disposing medications outside Take Back Events.

