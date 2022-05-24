Advertisement

Ward County considers funding projects throughout county

By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Ward County is getting closer to spending their more than $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

For background, the county received more than $13 million from the federal government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners have allocated $4.6 million for internal projects, leaving just about $8 million left.

On Tuesday, the board narrowed down close to $31 million worth of external applications for projects across the county.

Sewer and water projects will take up a large portion of the funds. They are looking at funding about 30% of each project, coming to a total of about $3 million.

There were 17 applications for public health and housing-related projects coming to a total of $6 million and the commission is looking to fund about 30% of them to the tune of $1 million.

Also, there were 21 bridge and culvert projects totaling roughly $2 million. The commission discussed funding half of the amount for each of them.

The commissioners have not yet made final decisions on specifically allocating the funds but say hope this breakdown gets them closer.

“We can widdle at the end. I can put a question mark there but at this point, I am willing to go with that, and at the end, if we need to race back to it and widdle. We aren’t going to hit that number on the first go here,” said Shelly Weppler, Ward County Commissioner.

The commissioners also reviewed categories for road, park improvement, tourism, and first responder projects.

