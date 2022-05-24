Advertisement

Upgrades underway for South Hill Softball Complex in Minot

South Hill Softball Complex groundbreaking
South Hill Softball Complex groundbreaking(KFYR)
By Emily Norman and John Salling
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Officials broke ground Tuesday on the Scheels Softball Complex.

The addition to the South Hill Complex will bring concessions, lockers, and more bathrooms for players and fans to enjoy. Athletes won’t have to worry about changing in their cars once completed.

“Just fun to see, fun to see athletes out actually using the fields already. My daughter played t-ball right there,” said Ryan LeBarge, Scheels store leader.

They expect construction to be finished by fall, and tournaments are already scheduled.

