Advertisement

State, defense ask to push back hearing again in Anita Knutson case

Anita Knutson cold case
Anita Knutson cold case(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The state and the defense are jointly asking the courts to once again push back the preliminary hearing scheduled for this week, for the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot.

The attorney for Nichole Rice and the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office asked the courts to reschedule Rice’s hearing to the first week of August due to the “voluminous” amount of evidence in the case.

The 34-year-old Rice, who is out on bond, faces a AA-felony murder charge in Knutson’s death. Rice and Knutson were off-campus roommates at the time Knutson was found fatally stabbed.

Police arrested Rice March 16. She was first supposed to be arraigned April 21, but the hearings were rescheduled to May.

The courts have not changed the preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m., as of Tuesday afternoon.

Previous Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

It’s Hatley Hetletved's first time at the Pan Am Championships. She’s got her sights set on a...
Bismarck teen has sights set on international archery championship
Elias Perez
One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County
Teen Births Down, But More Complicated
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel