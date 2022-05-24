State, defense ask to push back hearing again in Anita Knutson case

MINOT, N.D. – The state and the defense are jointly asking the courts to once again push back the preliminary hearing scheduled for this week, for the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot.

The attorney for Nichole Rice and the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office asked the courts to reschedule Rice’s hearing to the first week of August due to the “voluminous” amount of evidence in the case.

The 34-year-old Rice, who is out on bond, faces a AA-felony murder charge in Knutson’s death. Rice and Knutson were off-campus roommates at the time Knutson was found fatally stabbed.

Police arrested Rice March 16. She was first supposed to be arraigned April 21, but the hearings were rescheduled to May.

The courts have not changed the preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m., as of Tuesday afternoon.

