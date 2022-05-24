Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #4: fun fishing bobbers

By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It could be described as playing hide & seek with a fish. When a bobber is hiding under the water, it’s time to seek what’s swimming on the other end of the hook.

It’s enough to get any angler excited, especially North Dakota Fishing Hall-of-Famer Johnnie Candle.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “If I were to take a poll of all of the viewers. I would bet money that the majority of you caught your first fish under a bobber but for some reason, bobbers are far from the first thing that we reach for when we go fishing and I don’t quite understand why.

They work well for any species of fish, from walleye to panfish to bass or catfish of anything that swims, and with an adjustable slip float, we can fish from two feet of water from shore to 30 feet of water out in the boat or anywhere in between.

Personally, I can’t think of anything more fun than enjoying a warm summer day watching bobbers float around. After 30 years of fishing professionally, I still say the most exciting feeling on earth is watching a bobber go down.”

Next week, Johnnie will focus on the steps used to find the most productive lure to use during a day on the water.

