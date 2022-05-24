One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trucker, who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020, is standing trial.

Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

His felony jury trial began Tuesday. One charge of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity was dismissed by a district court judge. Five additional felony charges against him still stand.

Perez’s trial is scheduled through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.