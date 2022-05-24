North Dakota paleontologists describe finding dromaeosaurs fragments, search for more complete specimen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A rare dinosaur specimen that inspired Jurassic Park’s Velociraptor sold at an auction for $12.4 million dollars earlier this month in New York City. The dinosaur, dubbed “Hector,” was one of the most complete deinonychus antirrhopus skeletons ever found, but some of Hector’s relatives have also been found in North Dakota.

The dromaeosaurs, or “running lizards,” at the North Dakota Heritage Center are related to Hector. They’re ferocious predators in the raptor family with sharp recurved teeth that are perfectly adapted for eating meat, a stiff counterbalancing tail, and an identifiable sickle claw.

“When [these raptors] were described in 1969, this was the first time we had a good, complete picture of one of these animals and showed it wasn’t the slow, lethargic, tail-dragging type lizards like we thought. It was actually a very active, fast, agile type of predator, which completely changed what we thought about dinosaurs,” said Clint Boyd, a senior paleontologist with North Dakota Geological Survey.

The fossils at the museum are casts, but fragmented pieces of these dinosaurs (dromaeosaurs), especially their teeth, have been found in North Dakota, Montana, and South Dakota as recently as last year.

“We have found bones from this group of dinosaurs there. It’s been very exciting,” said Boyd.

Boyd says that the State Fossil Collection usually gather fossils themselves, but about 50 to 60 people each year bring in items they find on their property.

“Not all of them end up being fossils, but actually quite a few of them do end up being fossils,” said Boyd.

The real detective work begins after fossils are recovered.

“There’s only been a couple [fragments of dromaeosaurs at the dig site south of Bismarck] so far, but from what we have seen it may be something completely new, separate from the known species. Now the challenge is to be able to find enough of it to tell that for certain,” said Boyd.

For each hour it takes to extract a specimen, it takes the department about 10 hours to clean the specimen.

If you think you’ve found a fossil on your property, paleontologists at the Heritage Center say you can give them a call or send them a picture and they can help you identify it.

North Dakota paleontologists did not comment on the market for private fossil sales.

