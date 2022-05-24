Minot Public Works picking priorities ahead of budget cycle

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Works started to identify its priorities for next year’s budget.

Officials said they might help run the Northwest Area Water Supply.

They are looking to hire more employees.

Crews are also starting to replace old water lines around the city.

“They laid out about $180 million cast iron pipe replacement program. We’ve got about 80 miles of old cast iron pipe that’s failing,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director.

Last week, they discussed their needs and wants for the upcoming season with city leaders.

