Advertisement

Minot Public Works picking priorities ahead of budget cycle

Minot Public Works replacing old water lines
Minot Public Works replacing old water lines(KFYR)
By Emily Norman and John Salling
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Works started to identify its priorities for next year’s budget.

Officials said they might help run the Northwest Area Water Supply.

They are looking to hire more employees.

Crews are also starting to replace old water lines around the city.

“They laid out about $180 million cast iron pipe replacement program. We’ve got about 80 miles of old cast iron pipe that’s failing,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director.

Last week, they discussed their needs and wants for the upcoming season with city leaders.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

It’s Hatley Hetletved's first time at the Pan Am Championships. She’s got her sights set on a...
Bismarck teen has sights set on international archery championship
Elias Perez
One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County
Teen births down, but more complicated
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel