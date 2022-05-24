Advertisement

Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel

37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN, 43-year-old John Richmond of Saint Paul, MN, and 38-year-old Terry Rogers(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers recovered more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and took four men into custody during a drug bust at a Bismarck hotel Monday.

Officers said 37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN, 43-year-old John Richmond of Saint Paul, MN, and 38-year-old Terry Rogers, who has no address listed in court documents, ran a drug operation out of two hotel rooms.

In the raid, officers said they found 1,393 fentanyl pills, 25.13 grams of crack cocaine, various other drugs, more than 2,000 dollars, and 7 cell phones in the rooms and in the underwear of one of the men. Court documents report that the street value of the fentanyl is about $80,000.

The men told law enforcement they drove to Bismarck to “make money.”

The men are charged with possessing and intending to deliver drugs. They are in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

