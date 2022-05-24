Advertisement

Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An updated post to a GoFundMe page made for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia says a recent CT scan shows swelling to Garcia’s brain, caused by the lack of oxygen.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Garcia and her 7-month-old son Dominique were gunned down at Plaza Azteca off of Veterans Blvd. in Fargo. Police say 24-year-old Malik Gill pulled the trigger before stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.

The GoFundMe post made on Tuesday, May 24th also says Garcia lost so much blood and didn’t have a pulse for nearly 15 minutes after Wednesday’s shooting. The post goes on to say, “Doctors aren’t giving us much hope for her recovery, they say we are not looking at a good outcome.”

Baby Dominique was hit by bullets in his stomach, thigh and hand, and is expected to make a full recovery.

You can read our previous coverage on this story here and here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

South Hill Softball Complex groundbreaking
Upgrades underway for South Hill Softball Complex in Minot
taking aim
Bismarck teen has sights set on international archery championship
Bird Netting
Bismarck traffic to be impacted in bird netting installation
Al Jaeger
Al Jaeger denies measure for change in ND constitution
State of North Dakota
Big tourism increase in North Dakota in 2021