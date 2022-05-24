Bismarck traffic to be impacted in bird netting installation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Birds who have made a home in underpasses in Bismarck will soon have to leave the nest as the city of Bismarck installs netting in railroad underpasses.

Nets are commonly used to stop birds from nesting at certain sites. They’re not intended to catch or hold the animals, or other wildlife. The installation of nets will impact traffic in Bismarck Tuesday and Thursday.

Starting Tuesday evening at 6:00, 7th Street will be closed to traffic. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Main Avenue to 5th Street and south to Bowen Avenue. The impacted area on 7th street will reopen at 7:00 Wednesday morning.

Starting Thursday morning at 9:00, west Main Avenue westbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane and detoured. Lake street, the Rosser Ave. westbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp will be closed. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

