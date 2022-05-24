Bismarck teen has sights set on international archery championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been said, “When one door closes, another one opens.”

For the Hetletved family, the first door was rodeo. When they closed that door, they opened the door to archery.

That was 11 years ago.

Their love for this sport has continued to provide lots of opportunities for this family.

Next week, 15-year-old Hatley will compete internationally.

On a quiet Sunday morning, the sound of birds singing is interrupted only by the sounds of flying arrows, and by Lee and Hatley Hetletved’s quiet conversation.

Fifteen-year-old Hatley is focused on her biggest competition yet.

“I’m going to Nova Scotia to represent the junior women on Team USA at the Pan American games,” she explained.

It’s her first time at the Pan Am Championships. She’s got her sights set on a big goal.

“My goal is top half,” Hatley said.

Hatley first picked up a bow when she was just four years old.

“This is about my 11th year in the sport,” she said.

It wasn’t love at first shot.

“I was pretty stubborn,” Hatley laughed. “But it grew on me.”

The sport grew on her whole family.

“My family doesn’t really know how to do anything halfway,” Hatley said.

When Hatley and her older sister Kinley started competing, their dad, became their coach.

“We spend a lot of time doing this and we are always on the road, traveling and going places so it gives us family time,” explained Lee.

Here on the archery range, Lee and his daughter have formed a pretty special bond.

“It’s incredibly fun,” he said.

It’s where they learned the term “straight as an arrow” is less about their steady hand and precise aim and more about their patience and commitment.

“It’s life lessons and attributes that you take forward in in your life that make you a better citizen,” said Lee.

“I would say a lot of who I am today is because of archery. The empathy and the integrity,” Hatley said.

And no matter how she does at the competition, Hatley is already hitting the bullseye.

Hatley’s older sister Kinley is also a competitive archer. She just competed at collegiate nationals.

The Pan Am Archery Championships will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia May 30 through June 5.

