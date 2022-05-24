Advertisement

Bismarck City Commission reschedules discussion on hate crime ordinances

Bismarck City Commission to wait on hate crimes
Bismarck City Commission to wait on hate crimes(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission will not be considering changes to the City’s Ordinances for hate crimes at its meeting on Tuesday, May 24. Due to an unexpected family matter, Commissioner Nancy Guy, who proposed the changes, will not be in attendance. Because of this, the changes will be continued at the next regular City Commission meeting on June 14, 2022, which is also election day.

The changes to City Ordinances would add hate crimes to the existing Simple Assault, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct Ordinances. The proposed changes would include language that takes into account the victim’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other factors. Fargo and Grand Forks have similar language for similar crimes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

inspiration
North Dakota paleontologists describe finding dromaeosaurs fragments, search for more complete specimen
Man accused of killing five-year-old foster child on Spirit Lake Reservation asks to withdraw guilty plea
10PM Sportscast 5/23/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/23/2022
Red River Women's Clinic (AP)
Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes