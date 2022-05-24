Bismarck City Commission reschedules discussion on hate crime ordinances

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission will not be considering changes to the City’s Ordinances for hate crimes at its meeting on Tuesday, May 24. Due to an unexpected family matter, Commissioner Nancy Guy, who proposed the changes, will not be in attendance. Because of this, the changes will be continued at the next regular City Commission meeting on June 14, 2022, which is also election day.

The changes to City Ordinances would add hate crimes to the existing Simple Assault, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct Ordinances. The proposed changes would include language that takes into account the victim’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other factors. Fargo and Grand Forks have similar language for similar crimes.

