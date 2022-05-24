Advertisement

Benson Co. Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

(WALB)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 2 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They say during the stop, the driver, 52-year-old Shane Smeltzer tried reaching for a gun and he was ordered to show his hands.

Smeltzer then fled in his vehicle leading deputies on a chase on Highway 2 and reaching over 100 mph.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and they were able to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Authorities say Smeltzer then fled on foot, before being caught.

More than 100 grams of individually packaged Methamphetamine, a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash were found after the man’s vehicle was searched.

Smeltzer was taken to the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center, where waits to face formal charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Seth Voegele
Mandan man set for multiple trials for longboarding/skateboarding, escape incidents

Latest News

It’s Hatley Hetletved's first time at the Pan Am Championships. She’s got her sights set on a...
Bismarck teen has sights set on international archery championship
Elias Perez
One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County
Teen Births Down, But More Complicated
37-year-old Antawon Baker of Chicago, IL, 42-year-old Lorenzo White, of Saint Paul, MN,...
Four in custody, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills recovered in drug bust at Bismarck hotel
Anita Knutson cold case
State, defense ask to push back hearing again in Anita Knutson case