Road construction season in Minot is here

Road construction in Minot
Road construction in Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – It’s that time of year again when road construction in the city of Minot starts to pop up.

After a week or two of delays due to weather, city crews have started working on the resurfacing project on 16th Street Southwest.

On Monday, they were working on the curbs and concrete work on the side of the road.

One lane of traffic has been closed off so far, but as work progress, drivers will see more closures.

“Right now, it is going to be a lane closed here and there, really just pockets of work, but come July you will start to see head-to-head traffic because we will close a whole side of the road because we are tearing off the surface a few inches and laying new asphalt,” said Derek Hackett

This is one of the bigger road projects this year.

Hackett added that a majority of construction will be made up of several smaller projects like chip sealing and preventative maintenance throughout the city.

