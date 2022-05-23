Rep. Armstrong tours flood protection in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, was in Minot Monday, checking out the progress of the flood protection project, and highlighting the importance of getting it done.

They checked out multiple phases of the infrastructure along the river starting in Tierrecita Vallejo on the west side of town and moving in from there.

“Over 10 years the cost of everything goes up quite a bit and this one has managed to stay pretty much in line with the original estimates, and that’s pretty much only because there’s a whole bunch of people working hard to figure out how to deliver the flood protection without normal inflationary pressures that exist,” said Armstrong.

While in the city, he gave an award visit to a veteran that was long overdue.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.