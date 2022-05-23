Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong tours flood protection in Minot

Flood protection Minot
Flood protection Minot(Courtesy: Souris River joint board)
By John Salling
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, was in Minot Monday, checking out the progress of the flood protection project, and highlighting the importance of getting it done.

They checked out multiple phases of the infrastructure along the river starting in Tierrecita Vallejo on the west side of town and moving in from there.

“Over 10 years the cost of everything goes up quite a bit and this one has managed to stay pretty much in line with the original estimates, and that’s pretty much only because there’s a whole bunch of people working hard to figure out how to deliver the flood protection without normal inflationary pressures that exist,” said Armstrong.

While in the city, he gave an award visit to a veteran that was long overdue.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Sherman LeRoy Sierra
Silver Alert cancelled; missing 73-year-old Minot man found safely
Minnesota River
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck

Latest News

Pronghorn season shows promise for the population
Rugby water shut off
Planned water outage Wednesday for Rugby
Minot man convicted of murdering father looking to appeal case
In downtown Dickinson, there's many small businesses, including The Grooming Gallery.
Defying the odds: Deaf dog groomer talks about business in Dickinson