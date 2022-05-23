Public hearing next month on proposed natural gas pipeline in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. – State regulators are holding a public hearing next month on a proposed natural gas pipeline in Williams County.

Continental Resources is requesting a permit to install roughly three miles of transmission pipeline from an existing transmission line to a well pad.

The goal is to further the production life of the well.

The project is expected to cost roughly $3.5 million.

Members of the public can voice their opinions Monday, June 6 at Williston City Hall at 9 a.m. Central.

