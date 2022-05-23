Advertisement

Pronghorn season shows promise for the population

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By John Salling
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Last year’s pronghorn season was fairly successful according to numbers released by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department.

The numbers show that 1,457 hunters took home 991 pronghorns throughout the 2021 season. They spent an average of three days in the field.

“We have been slowly bumping up antelope licenses, and especially the winter that we’re coming off of it was certainly good for a lot of our wildlife, especially going into winter off a drought,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

