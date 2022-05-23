Photo ID event at Standing Rock on Tuesday

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Standing Rock Reservation have an opportunity to obtain an ID if they don’t already have one, before the June elections.

The Department of Transportation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are hosting an event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th at the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates for people who don’t have a state-issued photo identification card. DOT officials say events like this are a great option for those who don’t have a valid photo ID with a provable street address, which is required to vote.

“Casting their vote is a big thing for a lot of people, so we wanted everybody in North Dakota, including those that reside on the reservation, the opportunity to get access to that type of identification card,” said Rachel Mount, assistant director of licensing for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

To get an ID, people need to bring a birth certificate, a social security card, and proof they live in North Dakota. The identification cards will be mailed to residents within five days after the event.

