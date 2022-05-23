Advertisement

Our Place Motorcycle Club helps raise autism awareness

Our Place Motorcycle Club
Our Place Motorcycle Club(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2018, 1 in 44 children in the U.S. were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. In Bismarck, one motorcycle club is trying to bring awareness and acceptance to the disorder.

The Our Place Motorcycle Club fundraised to support Grant’s Grind Foundation, a new North Dakota non-profit supporting individuals and families on the autism spectrum.

“I think it means a lot that people are coming out to support, and you know what, people may become a little more educated about autism if it doesn’t affect their lives,” said president of Grant’s Grind Foundation Dee Neustel.

Our Place Motorcycle Club drove up to New Salem and Center before coming back to Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family hopes Fargo shooting victims’ story helps others escape domestic violence
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Fresh pizza keeps Bruno's customers coming back week in and week out.
Bismarck restaurant maintains customers’ support despite inflation

Latest News

sports 5/22
5PM Sportscast 5/22/22
weather 5/22
Evening Weather 5/22/22
Bismarck's bike lanes
City Commission reviewing Bismarck’s bike lanes
Science experiments for convection and air density
Morse Code of Weather: two fun science experiments that explain t-storms, convection & weather fronts
North Dakota Women's Network
North Dakota Women’s Network promotes menstrual equity