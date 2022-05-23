Our Place Motorcycle Club helps raise autism awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2018, 1 in 44 children in the U.S. were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. In Bismarck, one motorcycle club is trying to bring awareness and acceptance to the disorder.

The Our Place Motorcycle Club fundraised to support Grant’s Grind Foundation, a new North Dakota non-profit supporting individuals and families on the autism spectrum.

“I think it means a lot that people are coming out to support, and you know what, people may become a little more educated about autism if it doesn’t affect their lives,” said president of Grant’s Grind Foundation Dee Neustel.

Our Place Motorcycle Club drove up to New Salem and Center before coming back to Bismarck.

