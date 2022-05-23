North Dakota Women’s Network promotes menstrual equity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Period Project is a program from the North Dakota Women’s Network aimed at removing what they refer to as “menstrual inequity.”

Olivia Data, the Youth Action Council Coordinator with the Women’s Network, said menstrual inequity includes many things, such as the social stigma around periods along with the lack of sales tax exemption for menstrual products.

“As a society, as a culture, we need to stop placing a taboo on women’s bodies and on menstruation. We need to accept that everybody’s different, everybody celebrates their bodies differently, and we need to promote menstrual equity in our state,” said Data.

Data said the group hopes to hold more “menstrual equity” days in the future.

