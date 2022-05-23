Mule Deer Spring survey shows population increase

MINOT, N.D. – Results are in for the longest on record spring mule deer survey due to the April blizzards.

They counted almost 3,000 animals. They spotted fewer fawns in the rough weather, but the population estimates show a 13% increase over last year.

“From 1950 to 2022 we’re 34% above where the average is for that population. The spring index was higher than in 2021, which was a little bit surprising because we had very poor fawn production last year,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Game and Fish released numbers for how much they’ll pay in property taxes this year. Ward County is the lowest amount at just about $59. The total statewide was more than $700,000.

