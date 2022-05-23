Advertisement

Mule Deer Spring survey shows population increase

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By John Salling
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Results are in for the longest on record spring mule deer survey due to the April blizzards.

They counted almost 3,000 animals. They spotted fewer fawns in the rough weather, but the population estimates show a 13% increase over last year.

“From 1950 to 2022 we’re 34% above where the average is for that population. The spring index was higher than in 2021, which was a little bit surprising because we had very poor fawn production last year,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Game and Fish released numbers for how much they’ll pay in property taxes this year. Ward County is the lowest amount at just about $59. The total statewide was more than $700,000.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Sherman LeRoy Sierra
Silver Alert cancelled; missing 73-year-old Minot man found safely
Minnesota River
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck

Latest News

Road project in Mandan
$2.3 million road project to begin in Mandan
Celebration of the installation of a "Wall of Honor" at the Burleigh County Courthouse
Burleigh County Courthouse honors veterans with the nations first Wall of Honor display
Pronghorn season shows promise for the population
Rugby water shut off
Planned water outage Wednesday for Rugby