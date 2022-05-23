Minot man convicted of murdering father looking to appeal case
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man found guilty of killing his father in 2019 is appealing his conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
A jury convicted Christopher Vickerman in December 2021, in the fatal shooting of his father Mark Vickerman.
The courts ordered him to serve 80 years in prison, with a minimum of 68 years before the chance to apply for parole.
Vickerman filed for appeal in March.
The supreme court could make a decision as early as the end of summer.
