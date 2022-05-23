Gas prices in North Dakota $1.32 higher than a year ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gas rose 7 cents in North Dakota over the past week. AAA says the price now averages $4.17 per gallon statewide.

That’s 28 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.32 higher than a year ago. In Fargo, gas is averaging nearly $4.19 a gallon. Nationally, the average price is $4.59 per gallon.

Petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, with the price-tracking website Gas-Buddy, says prices over the Memorial Day weekend will likely be $1.50 higher than they were last year. But, DeHaan says there are indications that price increases are slowing down.

