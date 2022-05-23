Drug take back event scheduled for Wednesday
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are joining together to host a drug take back event on Wednesday, May 25.
The event will be held at the Burleigh County Senior Center from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Residents are able to safely dispose of their prescription medications. The event is open to the general public.
