Defying the odds: Deaf dog groomer talks about business in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Owning and operating a small business can be challenging during these times. It is especially difficult when you are doing it with a disability.

In downtown Dickinson, there’s many small businesses including The Grooming Gallery.

Owner and operator Seri Dukart has been grooming dogs for almost 25 years. Seri works with animals while dealing with a disability.

Seri is deaf.

“I learned how to read lips, and my speech is pretty good because I was late deafened, and you learn most of your speech when you’re between infant and three, four years old,” said Seri Dukart, The Grooming Gallery.

She wears cochlear implants to help her hearing and has a service dog. Seri also applied to a grant through American Express to help business owners with disabilities who were impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s really helpful that, especially in these times with Covid effecting businesses, and small business the way that it has, it’s really helpful to have those opportunities,” said Seri.

She was awarded a five thousand dollar grant to kick-start another part of her business.

“The Creature Care Card book, a book like this and right now it has about thirty cards in it,” said Seri.

Seri says each card has a species on it and a quick care guide of how to care for them.

She says she has always loved animals, and it’s just another way she gets to share that love, with others.

For more information on her new books, you can visit www.creaturecarecards.com.

