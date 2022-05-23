City of Minot street sweepers are hitting the streets

MINOT, N.D. – To get roads ready for summer and get rid of this winter’s sand build up, City of Minot crews are starting street sweeping this week.

From May 24 through June 3 crews will be working in the Northwest quadrant of the city.

From June 6 through June 17, they will be working in the southwest area.

The southeast and northeast quadrants will be swept at the end of June going into the first few weeks of July.

Residents are asked to avoid parking on the street and to place their garbage cans on the berm instead of the streets.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.