City Commission reviewing Bismarck’s bike lanes

Bismarck's bike lanes
Bismarck's bike lanes(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bike lanes were first put on streets around Bismarck in 2012. After ten years, the Bismarck City Commission is reviewing the value of continuing the project.

After considering the usefulness of bicycle lanes around the city, the Bicycle-Pedestrian Subcommittee recommends the city creates more intuitive transitions between on-street bicycle system and the paved off-street trail system.

Also, to reconsider areas of the network that are too steep to travel uphill, like 26th Street between Divide and Rosser. They also recommend the city position pavement markings, so they are more visible to both cyclists and motorists. The meeting to discuss this topic will be held on May 24th.

