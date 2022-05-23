Burleigh County Courthouse honors veterans with the nations first Wall of Honor display

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Courthouse held a special gathering Monday to celebrate the installation of a “Wall of Honor.”

The monument is actually a TV that scrolls through photos of veterans and first responders throughout the state and lists where and when they served. As we approach Memorial Day it’s one, small way to honor our veterans, and the reaction of those who come across them makes the effort worthwhile.

“I like to sit in a place where we have one and watch people watch the TV and it’s really neat to see their reactions. They point or they say, ‘I know that person,’ and it’s really fulfilling,” said David Weiler, a promotional representative with the Wall of Honor.

North Dakota is the first and only state with this type of program, and the project currently has 94 participating businesses across the state. If you have someone you would like to submit for recognition visit their website thewallofhonor.org.

