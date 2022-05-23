Advertisement

Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have confirmed the identity of the victim who died as a result of getting hit by a BNSF train last Friday.

Police say the victim’s name is Seth Voegele, a 33-year-old male from Mandan.

The incident occurred on West Main Avenue in Bismarck. Police were called around 5:45 p.m.

All BNSF train traffic was halted in Bismarck that evening until the investigation was completed.

