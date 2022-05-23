Bismarck-Mandan housing market not as hot as you may think, good for both buyers and sellers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amid record-setting inflation, supply chain delays and many other factors, it might be easy to assume that the housing market is all in the seller’s favor. But local real estate agents say that isn’t quite the whole story.

While there are instances of homes selling in days or even hours after being listed, the sale timeline of homes in Bismarck-Mandan is around 40 days. Local realtors encourage patience in both sellers and buyers in this market.

“I think in a market like this, people get a little anxious. I think it really helps to have somebody along for the ride to kind of, calm the nerves and help them to make the right decisions and not decisions quickly that they might regret later,” said Jennifer Saari, a Realtor with Bianco Realty.

Saari adds that even though it might feel like it, inventory is the same this year as it was last year, and the market is good for both buyers and sellers at this point with approximately 620 houses on the market. She adds that for every house that’s sold there’s usually one more added to the market.

