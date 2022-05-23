Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 33-year-old man after they said he fired a gun at another person.

Police said Donald Strait fired multiple rounds at a person in the area of 2520 East Broadway Avenue Sunday. According to court documents, Strait told police he attempted to shoot the man in the leg because the man had spoken of killing kids and was advancing on a woman.

Investigators said the bullets traveled through multiple walls of a home and were about chest or head level.

Strait is charged with reckless endangerment. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

