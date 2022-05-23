Advertisement

Bismarck man in custody after police say he fired a gun at another man

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 33-year-old man after they said he fired a gun at another person.

Police said Donald Strait fired multiple rounds at a person in the area of 2520 East Broadway Avenue Sunday. According to court documents, Strait told police he attempted to shoot the man in the leg because the man had spoken of killing kids and was advancing on a woman.

Investigators said the bullets traveled through multiple walls of a home and were about chest or head level.

Strait is charged with reckless endangerment. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Bismarck police identify victim in deadly train incident
Sherman LeRoy Sierra
Silver Alert cancelled; missing 73-year-old Minot man found safely
Minnesota River
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
Pedestrian dead in incident involving BNSF train in Bismarck

Latest News

Public hearing next month on proposed natural gas pipeline in Williams County
City of Minot street sweepers are hitting the streets
Billions in new industries coming to Williams County
Prices at the pump persuade some to change their driving habits.
Gas prices in North Dakota $1.32 higher than a year ago