$2.3 million road project to begin in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A multimillion-dollar road construction project is set to begin in Mandan next week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin construction on Sixth Avenue SE between Eighth Avenue Southeast and Main Street on June 1st. The project was somewhat reluctantly approved by Mandan City Commission in December. At the time, Mayor Tim Helbling said he thought the plan for the new intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue was going to be a “nightmare,” especially the part of the project that will change what is now four lanes to three lanes.

“One of the main reasons is for safety. So, when we bring it down to three lanes, we’re able to take the left-turning lanes and make them kind of head-to-head so you can see the traffic coming up from the side of them. You don’t have to look through the vehicle that’s turning left in the current four-lane,” said Loren Lee, project engineer for the Department of Transportation.

The project will cost $2.27 million dollars, and the city will pay for about $227,000, which will be covered through sales tax revenue. In addition to the lane changes, there will also be updates to lighting, curb ramps, a traffic signal replacement, and concrete pavement repair.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.