A Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Minot man

Sherman LeRoy Sierra
Sherman LeRoy Sierra(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Minot Police Department. Sherman LeRoy Sierra of Minot is a 73 year old Native American male.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair, is balding and Brown eyes.

Last known contact with him was on Wednesday, May 17 at his residence in Minot North Dakota and was reported missing today. He is believed to be driving a red/maroon 2021 Toyota Highlander with North Dakota license plate 191DJD.

Sherman LeRoy Sierra has several medical issues and may have tape covering his right eye. He also has dialysis ports on his chest and left arm.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5 1 1 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert

