Partners in Planting program offers Bismarck residents incentive to plant trees

Officials with the Bismarck Forestry Division gave a seminar on its Partners in Planting program Saturday(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With summer on its way, it is the perfect time to beautify your street. Officials with the Bismarck Forestry Division gave a seminar on its Partners in Planting program Saturday to reimburse a homeowner for planting a tree on their street.

The program offers up to a $100 rebate for each recommended tree planted on a boulevard.

Planting does require a permit, but it is free of charge.

“Getting a permit, you’re gonna make sure you’re getting your tree planted in the right place, and that it’s not gonna be a problem down the road hopefully as far as location goes. And just making sure you’re planting a proper species and something that’s hopefully gonna do well and live a long life,” said Bismarck Forestry Programs Coordinator Christy Ames-Davis.

Call (701) 355-1700 or visit bismarcknd.gov/forestry for more information.

