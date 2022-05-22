Native American story times to begin at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Native American story times are beginning at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo. The Sacred Pipe Resource Center and the Dakota Zoo teamed up to bring Native American cultural information to the forefront at the zoo.

Last year, they unveiled signs that display cultural information about 10 animals significant to North Dakota Native American tribes. Now, the storytellers are back.

Starting June 2, zoo-goers will have the opportunity to learn more about the featured animals from Native youth storytellers. The youth tell traditional stories of animals indigenous to the Northern Plains.

More information can be found on Dakota Zoo’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.