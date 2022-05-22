Mandan’s Touch a Truck event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan held its “touch a truck” event Saturday and showed off many different types of trucks along with first responder vehicles.

The event gave youth the opportunity to learn about trucks. Children got to go inside the vehicles, honking the horns and talking to the drivers.

“They especially like the school bus, because they’re looking forward to getting to ride in a school bus someday, and of course always the ambulance and all those things they like checking out,” said touch-a-truck attendee Amber Kocourek.

Attendees could also bring non-perishable foods to support AID Inc.’s food drive.

