Kirkwood CC ends BSC’s season at the North Plains District Title Game

BSC Mystics Baseball
BSC Mystics Baseball(kfyr)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck State baseball team saw their season come to a close on Saturday as they dropped the first two games in the North Plains District Championship against Kirkwood Community College.

The Eagles would club seven home runs in game one to take down the Mystics 13 to 6.

They would follow that up with a 5-3 victory in game two to advance to the World Series.

The Mystics finish the season with an overall record of 37-8.

